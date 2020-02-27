ChatCoin Trading Down 11.2% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EXX, ZB.COM and LBank. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $26,533.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042625 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,917.48 or 1.00408271 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061802 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000457 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, BigONE, EXX, ZB.COM, OKEx, LBank, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

