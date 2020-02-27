Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.29-0.32 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.80 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 632,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

