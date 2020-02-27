Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 131,095,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,982,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $867.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

