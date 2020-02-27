Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,598. The stock has a market cap of $486.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

