Childrens Place’s (PLCE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $920.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Childrens Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at $15,711,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 149,690 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Childrens Place by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Childrens Place by 483.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

