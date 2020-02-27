China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 30th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.