China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the January 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CXDC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. China XD Plastics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

In other news, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $192,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.