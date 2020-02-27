Chromia Price Tops $0.0182 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $986,016.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 259,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,410,622 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.