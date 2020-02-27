Chronobank (TIME) Market Cap Reaches $749,983.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.02587387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00220836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.