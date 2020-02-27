Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $6.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 728,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,562. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

