Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHUY opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

