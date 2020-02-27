Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $210,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,648. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

