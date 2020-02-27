Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Acquires $1,935,076.00 in Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.