Cintas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 866 call options on the company. This is an increase of 802% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

CTAS opened at $283.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.13 and a 200-day moving average of $268.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

