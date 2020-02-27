CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Sidoti

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Sidoti from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,572. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $778.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 161.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $98,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 42.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.