Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,959 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 32,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,044 shares of company stock valued at $420,548. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

