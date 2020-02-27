Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $444,882,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $185,636,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,044 shares of company stock worth $420,548. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

