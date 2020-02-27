Citadel Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,547.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $16,547.00 and $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

