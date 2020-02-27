Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 69,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Citizens has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -0.13.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

