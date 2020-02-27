Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,474. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $6,184,115. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.