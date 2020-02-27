City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.13-1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 15,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $720.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

