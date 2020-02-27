Clams (CLAM) Trading Up 134.5% This Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 265.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clams has traded up 134.5% against the dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00009107 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Clams Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,635,805 coins and its circulating supply is 4,009,700 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitsane, Bittrex, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

