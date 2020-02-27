Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

