Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Clarivate Analytics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.53 to $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Clarivate Analytics stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Clarivate Analytics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCC. B. Riley lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

