Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CCC opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

CCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.