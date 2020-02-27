Clarivate Analytics PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarivate Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Clarivate Analytics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

