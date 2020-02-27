Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43, RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 727,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,092. The company has a market capitalization of $433.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLW. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

