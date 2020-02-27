Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Earns Hold Rating from KeyCorp

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CLW opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $433.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

