Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.31% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $98,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 21,028,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

