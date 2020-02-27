Clipper Coin (CCC) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $11.60 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00497136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.24 or 0.06431688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.