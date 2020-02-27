CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 70% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 70% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $21,056.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004176 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00034435 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,408,115 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Bitbns, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.