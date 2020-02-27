Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Cloudera worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Cloudera by 49.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,374. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

