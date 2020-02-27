Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) Insider Alison Watkins Acquires 31,737 Shares

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) insider Alison Watkins purchased 31,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$406,233.60 ($288,108.94).

Alison Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Alison Watkins 281,081 shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock.

CCL stock traded up A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$11.81 ($8.38). 2,378,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$11.08. Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd has a 12 month low of A$7.88 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of A$13.18 ($9.35).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.