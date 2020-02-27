Coeur Mining Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

CDE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 360,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,944. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after buying an additional 2,868,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 384,278 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.