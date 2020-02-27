Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 465,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $78.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $345,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $1,127,107. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

