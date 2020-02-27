Cognios Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after acquiring an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

