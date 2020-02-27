Cognios Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

