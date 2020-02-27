Cognios Capital LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 52,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

