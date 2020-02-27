Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 30th total of 10,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,011 shares of company stock worth $15,466,734 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,543,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 195,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,485. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

