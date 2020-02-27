Coin Lion (LION) Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $108,232.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.02574085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00215362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.