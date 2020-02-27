CoinEx Token Tops One Day Volume of $2.44 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $2.44 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,367,302 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

