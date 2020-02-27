Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 579,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,793. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.