Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CLNC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 16,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,817. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

