Color Platform Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $23,132.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

