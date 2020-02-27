Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 5,779 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,779 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Autodesk comprises 0.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $190.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.52.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

