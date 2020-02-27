Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $1.07 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

