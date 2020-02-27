Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $1.09 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $189.29 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

