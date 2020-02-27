Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $400.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

