Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

