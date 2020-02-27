Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 107.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 281,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

